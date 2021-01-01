Amanda Seyfried: 'I'd rather make Mamma Mia! 3 than have another baby'

Amanda Seyfried has joked she would rather star in a third Mamma Mia! movie than have another baby.

The actress, who starred in the first film in 2008 and reprised her role as Sophie for the 2018 sequel, had so much fun making the movie musicals she'd happily shoot one every few years.

"Definitely third Mamma Mia!, definitely no third child," she jokingly told Stephen Colbert on his U.S. late-night show. "If it was up to me, yes, of course, there would be eight Mamma Mia!s."

"Do you know how much fun that is?"

Amanda gave birth to her son Thomas Jr. in September last year, and also has a four-year-old daughter, Nina, with her husband Thomas Sadoski.

She revealed having two kids is the "hardest" and joked she hasn't slept for two months, telling Colbert: "Remind me not to have another baby".

During her appearance on the talk show, Amanda also revealed Hugh Jackman would be part of her dream cast for a third instalment.

Mamma Mia! producer Judy Craymer teased the possibility of a third film last year, explaining the movie musical is "meant to be a trilogy".