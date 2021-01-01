Kate Winslet: 'Having fans of my films feels like a responsibility'

Kate Winslet has admitted having thousands of people admire her acting work "feels like a responsibility".

The 45-year-old actress has been earning fans ever since her movie debut at the age of 17 in the 1994 movie Heavenly Creatures, and has attracted thousands more over the years thanks to films such as Titanic, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and The Holiday.

During an appearance on That Gaby Roslin Podcast on Monday, Winslet admitted she takes having fans seriously and cares about being seen as a "decent human being".

"It feels like a responsibility but in a lovely way, because if people are comfortable enough to say something complimentary about my work or me as a person, I really do appreciate that because I care very much," she said, reports PA.

"Not only about my job, but I also really care about being a steady, decent human being, and I think you can often tell whether a person is a good person or not, or whether they're out for number one, and certainly with my job that I do, I really try and really consider just all forms of humanity."

Winslet, who was promoting her new series Mare of Easttown, also said she has wanted to be an actress since she was five years old and couldn't have imagined doing any other job.

"I don't know why I felt so, so determined that that was what I wanted to do, I just didn't consider anything else," she explained. "But I don't think I really understood what it meant, I certainly didn't think I would be in films or anything. I just sort of hoped that I might be on the stage or something.

"I was in an episode of Casualty when I was 16, and I remember thinking, 'God, wow, if I could just get an episode of things here and there and maybe do a bit of theatre'. I always thought I would have a part-time job as well."