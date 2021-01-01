Jason Momoa surprises Dwayne Johnson's daughter with birthday message

Aquaman star Jason Momoa has delighted Dwayne Johnson's daughter Tiana after sending her a personalised message to celebrate her third birthday.

The little girl, who is nicknamed Tia, marked her big day on Sunday and her famous father pulled in a favour from Momoa so she could hear from her favourite superhero as a special surprise.

Johnson, who plays Black Adam in his own upcoming DC Comics blockbuster, filmed the birthday girl's reaction to the sweet clip and shared it on Instagram.

In the message, which was also watched by her big sister, five-year-old Jasmine, Momoa tells Tiana: "I'm sorry I couldn't be there, but I love you and tell your papa that I love him too."

He added: "I'll see you soon, happy third birthday. Bye Jazzy, bye Tia, love you!"

Tia is then shown jumping up and down in excitement.

In the accompanying caption, Johnson wrote: "I had to make the call...it's what daddy's do (sic)."

He went on: "I can't thank my brother @prideofgypsies (Momoa) enough for making this adoring 3yr old's birthday the best EVER (sic). Her reaction is priceless and what it's all about."

Tia's video surprise came after Johnson had earlier joked about his bruised ego after his youngest child insisted Aquaman was cooler than her dad's Black Adam character.

"She didn't even wait til I finished the question, before answering definitively, 'AquaMan'," Johnson remarked. "The irony here just makes my soul laugh and heart smile (sic)".