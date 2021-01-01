Chrissy Teigen realised impact of public pregnancy loss during grocery store encounter

Chrissy Teigen was struck by the importance of sharing her 2020 pregnancy loss after a stranger quietly gifted her a bouquet of flowers during a trip to the grocery store.

The model, who is married to singer John Legend, suffered the heartbreaking loss of their third child, a son they had named Jack, in late September, and shared the news of the tragedy online in a series of emotional black-and-white photos while she was still in the hospital.

Chrissy faced some criticism for marking such a private moment so publicly, but as tough as it was, the beauty knew it was the right thing to do to try and normalise the conversation about miscarriage and pregnancy loss because so many families endure the same pain and suffer in silence.

Recalling the rough time on U.S. breakfast show Today, Chrissy said: "I look back on it, and it feels like such a blur. It's like being on a roller coaster and holding your breath and then not really remembering it at the end."

She went on: "I just know that the way we shared it was super hard, and it was super hard for John. But for some reason, I knew that it would help a lot of people."

Chrissy, who had been open about her infertility issues in the past, had been inundated with messages of support from her social media followers, but it wasn't until one grocery store visit that she realised the impact her candid account had made on society.

"There was one moment that really struck me, and that was being at the grocery store and somebody just quietly laying flowers in my cart," she explained, adding: "And then I realised that there's so many women that don't get this kind of attention because you just don't know that it happened to them."

She then reflected: "They're living through this privately and quietly, and it just was a big moment for me where I realised that I could be this person that people could see and look up to as somebody that had a platform, where their stories were going to be recognised. For me, that was a very defining moment."

Chrissy is now fronting the Fertility Out Loud campaign, a new community forum created in partnership with officials at Resolve: The National Infertility Association and Ferring Pharmaceuticals, in an effort to break the taboo about discussing the topic in public and provide other families with a safe online platform to seek support and advice.