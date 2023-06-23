George Miller: 'Furiosa prequel will be a saga over many years'

George Miller has revealed that Furiosa, the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, will be a saga that spans many years.

“Whereas Fury Road essentially happened over three days and two nights, (Furiosa) happens over many years,” the director said at a press conference in Australia, reported on by the Sydney Morning Herald.

”You try to make films that are ‘uniquely familiar’," he went on, contemplating how the instalments will link up.

“This will be familiar to those people who know Mad Max, and in particular Fury Road, but also it will be unique,” he shared.

The much-awaited follow-up is to commence filming in New South Wales in June, with Miller admitting that he hopes previous log-jams at Warner Bros are in the past and that the production will roll ahead smoothly.

“Since we started Fury Road I think there’s been six different regimes at Warner Bros,” he said, noting: “Now it’s stabilised very much and they’re able to basically pay attention coherently to the films they want to make and this is one of them.”

The filmmaker added that although many movies have debuted via streaming services throughout the pandemic, he envisions the action flick to hit the big screen, remarking: “this is a story that I can’t wait to see in a cinema”.

Furiosa is slated for a June 23, 2023 release. It will feature Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Yahya Abdul Mateen II.