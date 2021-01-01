Riz Ahmed proposed during Scrabble game

Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed's new wife, novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza, thought the actor was "joking" when he proposed in the middle of a Scrabble game.

The Sound of Metal star quietly wed Mirza last year, but during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, he admitted his idea for popping the question during one of England's COVID lockdowns wasn't too original, and it didn't exactly impress the writer.

"We went out to the park, one of the few things we could do at that point in lockdown, and we kind of had a little picnic and you know, I popped the question," he shared. "And she looked up and was like, 'You're joking.'"

"Maybe the way I proposed didn't help because she's a novelist, she's amazing with words," Riz continued.

"She loves a bit of Scrabble. So, we were actually playing Scrabble and I did that corny thing where I stole all the correct letters... and spelled out, 'Will you marry me?'"

Luckily, Mirza still agreed to become his wife, and the couple tied the knot in an intimate backyard ceremony.