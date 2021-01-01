NEWS Boy George: 'Keanu Reeves might be popping in for a role in biopic' Newsdesk Share with :





Keanu Reeves is circling Millennium Media's new Boy George movie biopic, according to the Culture Club singer.



George has revealed in a new video that Karma Chameleon will hopefully start filming this summer in London and Bulgaria while teasing a few casting rumours.



George explained a casting search is underway for the actor to play him, declaring: "We’re looking for a brave young actor from anywhere on the globe to take on the role of his life.”



He then suggested 1917 actor Danny Mays may play the role of his father, and added: "There are rumours of Keanu Reeves popping in".



Meanwhile, producer Kevin King Templeton told Deadline: "I look forward to finding a dynamic lead. Having spent time with George over the last four years developing the film, it is important to me that his story gets told in a way that honors him."



The biopic initially started at MGM in 2019, but now Millennium bosses have picked the project up following delays brought on by the COVID pandemic. The movie will explore George's beginnings as part of an Irish working-class family, through his rise to the top of the music charts in the 1980s with Culture Club.