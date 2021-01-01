NEWS Mariah Carey and Shonda Rhimes comment on Derek Chauvin verdict Newsdesk Share with :





Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of the murder of George Floyd.



A 12-member jury deliberated for more than 10 hours over two days before reaching the unanimous verdict in the high-profile trial.



The former police officer's bail was revoked and he will be sentenced in eight weeks with the date to be confirmed.



Chauvin's actions in May 2020 triggered worldwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice and drummed up support for the Black Lives Matter movement.



The cop was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and was found guilty on all three counts.



During his trial, 45 witnesses were called to testify in Hennepin County District Court. They gave their accounts of watching Chauvin detaining Floyd by kneeling on his neck for over nine minutes as he gasped for breath and told the arresting officers he couldn't breathe.



Mariah Carey, Shonda Rhimes and Ava DuVernay were quick to react to the Chauvin verdict on social media, with the singer tweeting: "Hallelujah!!!!!!!! A beginning... a small grain of hope for our future". Filmmaker Ava wrote simply "3!" and added a black fist emoji, and Rhimes offered: "This verdict does not bring back Mr Floyd. But justice is truth."



Meanwhile, Captain America star Chris Evans added: "Justice. Sending love to George Floyd’s family and friends," and Kerry Washington wrote: "A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us. But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let’s take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd."



Katy Perry, Ciara, Dan Levy, Billy Porter, Finneas, Mia Farrow, LL Cool J, Questlove, and LeAnn Rimes were also among the stars who took to social media to salute the jury members for their guilty verdicts on all three counts.