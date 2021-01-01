Kendall Jenner granted five-year protection order

A man accused of threatening to kill Kendall Jenner has been ordered to stay away from the model for the next five years.

Kim Kardashian's sister initially obtained a temporary restraining order against Malik Bowker last month, after he was accused of travelling across the U.S. with the intention of buying an illegal firearm to shoot the Los Angeles-based star, before turning the gun on himself.

He was placed on a psychiatric hold at a local hospital but has since been released, and on Tuesday, Jenner was granted a permanent protective order, demanding Bowker stay at least 100 yards (91.44 metres) away from the beauty, her home, her place of work, and her vehicles.

According to TMZ, Bowker must also refrain from having any physical or electronic contact with Jenner, while he is additionally banned from trying to obtain her address going forward.

He was not present for the court hearing, while Jenner was represented via phone by her attorney.

Bowker isn't the only security concern for Jenner - she also had to deal with an alleged trespasser who tried to take a naked swim in her pool in late March, prompting the star to step up her armed security presence and move out of the gated property.