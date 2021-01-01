NEWS Emilia Clarke preparing for Marvel's Secret Invasion Newsdesk Share with :





Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is reportedly heading back to TV to join the cast of Marvel's upcoming series Secret Invasion.



The actress is in final negotiations to board the Disney+ project, which will be fronted by Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, according to Variety.



Clarke's rumoured casting emerges just a day after fellow Brit, Olivia Colman, was reported to be in talks to appear in the comic book adaptation, which is set after the events of Captain Marvel.



Jackson will reprise his role as Nick Fury, alongside Mendelsohn as Skrull leader Talos, while One Night in Miami star Kingsley Ben-Adir is also attached to the show as the main villain.



Details regarding the characters Clarke and Colman are in line to play have yet to be revealed.

The series will apparently follow a group of shape-shifting aliens who have been entering Earth for many years.