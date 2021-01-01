Danny Masterson accuses Leah Remini of masterminding the rape charges against him

Danny Masterson has accused actress Leah Remini of masterminding the rape case against him.

In new legal documents, obtained by TMZ, the That '70s Show star claims Remini has been influencing the prosecution and Los Angeles detectives to work against him ever since he called her out for "religious bigotry" in 2016, after she left the Church of Scientology and launched a campaign highlighting the organisation's failings.

Masterson claims Remini urged three women to make reports to the Los Angeles Police Department accusing him of sexual assault and engaged in "correcting" their statements.

The embattled actor also alleges there is an anti-Scientology bias against him in the investigation, and he's asking the court for more time to combat it and prepare his defence.

Masterson has been charged with raping three women between 2001 and late 2003. He pled not guilty to the charges in January after being arrested in June 2020. If convicted, Masterson faces up to 45 years in prison.

"Finally, victims are being heard when it comes to Scientology,” Remini tweeted when Masterson’s rape charges were filed. “This is just the beginning, Scientology.”