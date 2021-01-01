Hayden Panettiere's ex sentenced to 45 days in jail over domestic violence incidents

Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was sentenced to 45 days in prison on Tuesday after pleading no contest to two counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend.

Brian was arrested in July 2020 and indicted on eight counts, including four charges of corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant, in relation to alleged domestic violence incidents involving the Nashville star, which allegedly took place during the course of their relationship between May 2019 and January 2020.

And during a court hearing on Tuesday, Brian pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, or girlfriend, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office confirmed to People. The rest of the charges were dropped.

Brian was sentenced to 45 days in county jail as well as four years of formal probation and was handed a five-year restraining order which prevents him from contacting Hayden.

He must also attend 52 domestic violence classes, pay $500 (£359) in restitution, and begin his sentence on 7 May.

Following Brian's arrest in July, Hayden issued a statement explaining she wanted to "come forward" with her allegations of domestic violence in order to "empower others" in a similar situation.

"I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve," she said.

"I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I'm grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."