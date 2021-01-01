Chrissy Teigen saw Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage as a 'forever relationship'

Chrissy Teigen has shared an update on pal Kim Kardashian's wellbeing amid her divorce from rapper Kanye West.

The reality TV star filed for divorce from Kanye in February after months of break-up speculation and, speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday, Chrissy admitted the break-up shocked her.

“Kim is doing okay. I know Kim gave her all for everything,” Chrissy shared. “It’s honestly a shame that it didn’t work out because I saw them being a forever relationship.”

“I really did, but I know she tried her best,” insisted the Bring The Funny star.

When a fan asked Chrissy about the status of her husband John Legend‘s friendship with Kanye, she added: “I will say I have definitely been in touch with Kim more than John has been in touch with Kanye.

“If anyone knows Kanye, it’s that he goes off the grid and it’s hard to ever contact him."

John and Kanye used to be close friends and music collaborators, but began to fall out after Kanye showed his support for former U.S. President Donald Trump - who John has admitted he can’t stand.

Kanye responded to Kim's divorce filing earlier this month, asking for joint legal and physical custody of their four children, seven-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, Chicago, three, and Psalm, who turns two in May.