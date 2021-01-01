Chrissy Teigen and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex bonded over miscarriage heartbreak

Chrissy Teigen bonded with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex over their experiences with pregnancy loss.

The TV personality told Andy Cohen on Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live that the actress-turned-royal reached out to her after she lost her son Jack in September.

"She's been so kind to me ever since we connected on - she had written me about Baby Jack and loss, but yeah," Chrissy shared. "She is really wonderful and so kind, and just as kind as everyone says she is.

"And that's why you look at everything and are like, 'My god, what is absolutely wrong with people where they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy when it's just as simple as them being as kind as everybody says they are?'"

Chrissy suffered a stillbirth back in September, while Meghan revealed in an essay for The New York Times in November that she had suffered a miscarriage that summer.

Calling her pal a "wonderful person", Chrissy also chatted about Meghan and husband Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which was broadcast in March.

"I think when I ended up watching it, it was like, 'Holy s**t, this is big.' But I also waited a long time to watch it, so I had already heard so much about it by the time that I got to it," she shared. "But yeah, it is - I mean, very eye-opening. Very eye-opening."

Meghan is currently pregnant with her and Harry's second child.