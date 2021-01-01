Zac Efron's friend confirms he's split from Vanessa Valladares

Zac Efron's friend, radio DJ Kyle Sandilands, has confirmed the actor has split from his Australian girlfriend Vanessa Valladares.

The Greatest Showman star began dating the aspiring model last summer after meeting her Down Under while she was working as a waitress, but earlier this week, reporters with Sydney's The Daily Telegraph reported that they had split.

And during his weekday radio programme, The Kyle and Jackie O Show, on Wednesday, Kyle, who is friends with Zac, confirmed the break-up news.

"It's not a rumour, it's true," he said. "It's only recent, but not like yesterday recent, but they've gone their separate ways."

Kyle, who had spoken to Zac the day before, added that there was "no drama" behind their split and they decided to break up due to the Hairspray star's busy work schedule.

"They spent a lot of time with each other when he wasn't working, lunching and living in the mansions on the beach, it's a fabulous life," he explained. "And then work comes back and kicks you straight back into reality, so it's a shame."

Zac is currently filming the second season of his Netflix show, Down To Earth with Zac Efron, in Australia.

Late last year, the couple was rocked by rumours of a split, but the pair silenced the speculation in December by reuniting for a beach date in Adelaide, where the 33-year-old was filming new movie Gold. They were last photographed in public together in March.