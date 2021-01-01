John Travolta talks 'complicated' mourning process following death of Kelly Preston

John Travolta has opened up about his "personal" experience with mourning following the tragic death of his wife Kelly Preston last year.

The Grease star lost his partner in July 2020 after a private two-year battle with breast cancer at the age of 57, with John admitting he's been on a "journey to healing" following the heartbreak.

"I have learned that mourning someone, mourning, is personal. Mourning is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead to healing," he told Esquire Spain. "This is different from someone else's journey. The most important thing you can do to help another when they are in mourning is to allow them to live it and not complicate it with yours. That's my experience."

John and Kelly had already suffered loss, as their 16-year-old son Jett died following a seizure at a Bahamas holiday home in 2009.

Speaking about how life is about people's "movement and journey", the actor insisted he has been pushing himself to find "joy" wherever possible.

"Life is movement and a journey; what you leave behind in people, I guess that's your legacy," John continued. "How they interpret my life will be different for each one. And that's fine, because that will be me.

"The best thing I do is try to get to that part of life that allows me to enjoy it, and that joy is experiencing dance, music... and people."