NEWS Ronda Rousey pregnant Newsdesk Share with :





Professional fighter-turned-actress Ronda Rousey is pregnant with her first child.



The former UFC champion and WWE star shared the happy news with fans in a new video posted to her YouTube page on Wednesday.



In the footage, the Furious 7 actress and her husband, fellow fighter Travis Browne, are joined by their dog as they sit on an outdoor bench swing, with a pillow held up against Rousey's stomach.



"I don't know how to put this...," she begins, before removing the pillow and declaring, "Pow, four months pregnant!"



As Browne rubs her growing belly, she continues, "I can't hide it anymore, so it's time to show it off."



The video then cuts to footage of the parents-to-be when they first discovered they were expecting in January, and chronicles a series of subsequent ultrasound appointments.

Rousey also thanks fans for "all the well wishes and positivity", as a message pops up onscreen teasing the gender real is "to come".



She closes the video by saying, "Baddest baby on the planet, coming to you soon, September 22nd (sic)!"



Rousey and Browne wed in 2017.