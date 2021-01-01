NEWS Beyonce leads outrage following shooting death of black teen Newsdesk Share with :





Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, and The Game are among the stars sharing their outrage following the shooting death of black teen Ma'Khia Bryant at the hands of an Ohio police officer.



The latest cop killing controversy took place less than an hour before the guilty verdicts against former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who choked George Floyd to death, were read on Tuesday, prompting activists to renew calls for police reform and accountability, while remembering the 16-year-old.



Beyonce honoured Bryant on her website by posting a picture of the teen smiling, and writing underneath: "We mourn the young life of Ma'Khia Bryant."



Rapper The Game took to Twitter to share: "16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant murdered by police in Columbus Ohio. This is beyond sad... There was absolutely no time between celebrating the conviction of Derek Chauvin & having to mourn Ma’Khia Bryant... This is really numbing!!!"



He went on: "It's really scary raising black children in this country. No matter how much we prepare them for these police encounters, they can still be killed."



Timberlake wrote: "Say her name, #MaKhiaBryant."



Jada Pinkett Smith posted a photo of the teen on Twitter, adding the caption: "Another baby gone. Rest in Love precious #makhiabryant," while Kehlani raged: "ABOLISH THE F**KING POLICE. the same day we 'celebrate' a verdict for another loss that should've never happened, a Black child is murdered."