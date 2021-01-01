NEWS Drew Barrymore sharing her favourite recipes in new cookbook Newsdesk Share with :





Actress-turned-talk show host Drew Barrymore is helping fans cook up a storm in the kitchen with her own recipe book.



The Charlie's Angels star has teamed up with her regular TV collaborator, chef Pilar Valdes, to create Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life, and the pals debuted the new project on Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.



"I feel like I'm about to burst because I'm so excited to tell everyone about it. It feels like a birth announcement," Barrymore gushed.



"So you all know at this show, if you've ever watched it, how much we love cookbooks, how much we embrace it (sic)," she went on, remarking: "And we have Cookbook Club, which is a very important part of the show. So guess what? We wrote a cookbook!"



The pair then unveiled the cover of the book, which features Barrymore slurping pasta from a bowl.

Barrymore shared that she decided to collaborate with Valdes on the book because she was inspired by how food and Valdes' friendship were: "a huge saving grace ... and something I could hook into when my life felt so floating."



Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life will include a variety of recipes for dishes such as Yuzu Eggs, Harissa Spaghetti, and Brie and Apple Sandwiches.



The book is set for release in November.