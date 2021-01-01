NEWS Eva Mendes debates spanking children with fans on Instagram Newsdesk Share with :





Eva Mendes discussed the pros and cons of spanking children with fans during a recent Instagram debate.



The actress, who shares young daughters Amada and Esmeralda with Ryan Gosling, posted a throwback image of her favourite red carpet look, under which she opened up on her parenting philosophy.



“I’m often asked what my favorite red carpet dress is. This @versace is definitely up there,” she captioned the post, adding that she's, “not often asked what my favorite parenting quote is, but I’ll post it anyway.”



On the second slide of the post, she shared a quote, reading: “Spanking does for a child’s development what hitting a spouse does for a marriage.”



While the Ghost Rider star made it clear she was opposed to spanking, not all of her followers agreed, with one fan writing, “I don’t know. I was spanked and now I’m a respectful adult. And believe me, I deserved those whoopings. I was a brat.”



And Eva responded: “thank you for your comment. So happy to agree to disagree. Want this page to offer that in a loving way.



"We all parent our own way and I have no idea what I’m doing most the time. This didn’t come with a manual so when there’s something that resonates with me, I pass it on. Lotsa love.”