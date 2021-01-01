Maya Rudolph interested in Bridesmaids sequel

Maya Rudolph has expressed interest in reuniting with her former co-stars for a Bridesmaids sequel.

The actress played newly engaged Lillian in the 2011 comedy, which also starred Kristen Wiig, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Ellie Kemper as her troupe of bridesmaids.

As the film approaches its 10th anniversary, the 48-year-old told Entertainment Tonight that she is up for reprising her role, but joked it would have to reflect the age of the group of friends.

"Well I guess it wouldn't be called Bridesmaids, it would be called Old Ladies or something. I'd be down," Rudolph quipped.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Saturday Night Live star shared her favourite memories from working on the hit comedy and said one deleted scene featured the bridal party visiting a strip club.

"So originally there was a whole sequence where we went to Vegas and there was a stripper scene that got (cut). But we prepared for the movie by going to a male stripper club, which I had never been to and haven't been to since. But that was pretty delightful. What great character research. 'Character research.' It was delightful. And I will never forget it for as long as I live," Rudolph laughed.

And she was also a big fan of her character's opulent bridal shower, which was decorated to resemble Paris and guests were offered Labrador puppies as gifts.

"Favourite, well we were all at the place with the bridal shower with the cookie and the puppies, we were there for like a week. And having puppies for a week that are not yours is really fun. I remember that just being sort of a place of goofiness," she recalled.