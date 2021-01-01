John Travolta: 'Dancing with Princess Diana was a fairytale'

John Travolta will never forget the moment he danced with Princess Diana because it felt like something out of a "fairytale".

The pair hit the dance floor at a White House party thrown by then-U.S. President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan in 1985, and the Grease actor told Esquire Mexico the moment was a "great privilege and honour".

"I didn't think they'd ask me to dance with her," he admitted. "I had the great privilege and honour of doing so, and I thought, 'There must be a reason for doing this and I better give it my all'. That meant lead the dance well and make sure we had fun. That was the easy part, but just the fact of greeting Diana appropriately, being confident and asking her to dance was a complicated task."

John went on to call his dance with Diana a "fairytale."

"Think of the setting. We were at the White House. It's midnight. The stage is like a dream. I approach her, touch her elbow, invite her to dance," John reflected. "She spins around and gives me that captivating smile, just a little sad, and accepts my invitation. And there we were, dancing together as if it were a fairytale."

He added that he will never forget the magical experience, which made headlines around the world.

"Who could ever imagine something like that would happen to them someday? I was smart enough to stamp it in my memory as a very special, magical moment," he shared.