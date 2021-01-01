Michael B. Jordan wanted to 'take ownership' of love life narrative

Michael B. Jordan went public with his romance with Lori Harvey to "take ownership" of his personal life.

The Black Panther star has been linked to model Harvey, the stepdaughter of comedian and TV personality Steve Harvey, since late last year, and in January, the couple made its relationship Instagram official with a series of loved-up snaps.

The move caught many of Jordan's fans by surprise because he's known for keeping his private life under wraps, but this time around, he was finally ready to embrace the public scrutiny so it wouldn't become such a big deal.

"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," he explained to People magazine. "I am extremely happy.

"I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the (public nature) of the business that we're in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work."

The couple has been inseparable since it was first spotted together in the beauty's home city of Atlanta, Georgia in November. Jordan and his lucky lady then hit the slopes in Utah in December, and jetted off on a romantic Caribbean vacation earlier this year.