NEWS Regina Hall & H.E.R. to headline virtual mental health summit Newsdesk Share with :





Regina Hall, H.E.R. and Miguel are teaming up for a virtual mental health wellness summit in May.



The Better Together: Mental Health Storytelling Summit, which will run from 3 to 5 May, will also feature big names including Trevor Noah, Tig Notaro, Margaret Cho, and Andy Cohen.



The stars will appear as speakers or panellists during the event which will encourage storytellers across TV, film and music to explore how mental health is portrayed in media.



The event will coincide with Mental Health Awareness month and MTV Entertainment Group, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Disney, WarnerMedia, Amazon Studios, NBCUniversal are all taking part.



"Groundbreaking research from the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative shows that mental health is underrepresented in mainstream media and also outlines powerful opportunities for the creative community to create positive change," a statement on the Better Together site reads. "In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, positive mental health storylines are needed now more than ever."



More information about the event and registration can be found here: https://bettertogethersummit.org/register.