Nomadland triumphs at 36th Film Independent Spirit Awards

Nomadland and Sound of Metal were the big winners at the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Thursday night.



Chloe Zhao's acclaimed film picked up the Best Feature prize, while she was honoured with the Best Director and Editing awards. The film also landed the Best Cinematography trophy.



Sound of Metal was a triple winner, with Riz Ahmed scoring the Best Male Lead gong and Paul Raci taking home the Best Supporting Actor award.



There were double wins for Promising Young Woman, including a Best Female Lead prize for Carey Mulligan and Best Screenplay for Emerald Fennell.



Unorthodox and I May Destroy You were the big winners in the TV categories, with both claiming two awards.



The full list of winners is:



FILM AWARDS



Best Feature:

Nomadland



Best Female Lead:

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)



Best Male Lead:

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)



Best Director:

Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)



Best Screenplay:

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)



Best Documentary:

Crip Camp



Best Supporting Male:

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)



Best Supporting Female:

Yuh-jung Youn (Minari)



Best Editing:

Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)



Best Cinematography:

Joshua James Richards (Nomadland)



Best International Film:

Quo Vadis, Aida?



Best First Feature:

Darius Marder (Sound of Metal)



Best First Screenplay:

Andy Siara (Palm Springs)



Truer Than Fiction Award:

Elegance Bratton



Robert Altman Award:

One Night in Miami, director: Regina King; Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom, Jr.



John Cassavetes Award:

Residue, writer/director: Merawi Gerima



Producers Award:

Gerry Kim



Someone to Watch Award:

Ekwa Msangi



TV AWARDS



Best Scripted Series:

I May Destroy You, Creator/Executive Producer: Michaela Coel



Best Female Performance in a Scripted Series:

Shira Haas, Unorthodox



Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series:

I May Destroy You, Cast: Michaela Coel, Paapa Essiedu, Weruche Opia, Stephen Wight



Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series:

Amit Rahav, Unorthodox



Best Non-Scripted or Documentary Series:

Immigration Nation