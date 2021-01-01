NEWS Kevin Spacey allegedly groped House of Cards production assistant Newsdesk Share with :





Kevin Spacey allegedly groped a House of Cards production assistant and an actor who wanted to audition for the show, a confidential arbitration between the star and his former employer has revealed.



The allegations are among many described in a closed-door legal fight between Spacey and officials at Media Rights Capital, who sued him for tens of millions in damages in 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



It's been reported the production assistant, said to be aged in their 20s, had been rushing Spacey - who had injured his hand after holding a burning flag - to the hospital from the set of a promo for the series in 2012 when the incident allegedly took place.



The publication also reports that during casting for a later season of the show, Spacey invited a young actor to his room in a Santa Monica hotel to discuss a part. However, when he declined, Spacey allegedly drove him to the Getty Center and groped him.



Two off-set massage providers have also allegedly banned Spacey from their services after incidents of sexual harassment, with multiple members of the cast and crew of his hit show describing the star's behaviour as predatory.



Media Rights Capital bosses are suing Spacey, claiming his alleged misconduct vastly devalued the show. He has countersued, alleging officials owed him money because the organisation had illegally withheld compensation after allegations he sexually assaulted minors first arose in 2017.



Oral arguments in the arbitration are scheduled for late June. Spacey has reportedly denied all allegations.



Following the allegations in 2017, Spacey was removed from House of Cards and his character was killed off. A sixth and final season was released without his involvement in 2018.