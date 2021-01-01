NEWS Amber Heard's lawyers urge judge to dismiss Johnny Depp's defamation suit after libel appeal loss Newsdesk Share with :





Amber Heard's lawyers want a judge to dismiss her ex-husband Johnny Depp's defamation case against her, insisting his recent court defeat in the U.K. proves the matter isn't fit for trial.



The Pirates of the Caribbean star recently failed to secure an appeal in his failed libel case against The Sun in London after newspaper editors ran a piece in which Depp was called a "wife beater" in reference to Heard's domestic abuse allegations.



And now the Aquaman star's legal team believes that should be enough to cancel out his $50 million (£36 million) suit against Heard for comments she made in an article for The Washington Post.



"Giving full effect to the UK Judgments necessitates a finding that statements in the op-ed published in the Washington Post are true - Mr. Depp committed domestic violence against Ms. Heard on many occasions, causing her to fear for her life," a statement from Heard and her lawyers reads, reports Deadline.



"Therefore, as a matter of law, Depp cannot prevail on any of his claims, and Depp’s Complaint against Ms. Heard should be dismissed in its entirety."



Heard has also requested a 28 May hearing on her plea filing in front of the judge assigned the defamation case, which is currently set for April 2022.



Depp alleges the piece Heard wrote, in which she called herself a domestic violence survivor, cost him a role in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean reboot.



The actor also lost his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the third Fantastic Beasts film after losing his libel case against The Sun last year.



Heard testified against him during the three-week trial, which ended with High Court judge Mr. Justice Nicol ruling the newspaper article was "substantially true".