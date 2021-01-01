NEWS Caitlyn Jenner confirms run for Governor of California Newsdesk Share with :





Caitlyn Jenner has filed initial paperwork to run for the Governor of California.



Earlier this month, it was reported by political site Axios that the 71-year-old reality star was "actively exploring" the prospect of running against current Governor Gavin Newsom in a possible recall election, and on Friday, Jenner announced she had submitted the initial paperwork ahead of her bid.



"California has been my home for nearly 50 years," Jenner, a Republican, said in a statement. "I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs and honest leader with a clear vision.



"Taking on entrenched Sacramento politicians and the special interests that fund them requires a fighter who isn't afraid to do what is right. I am proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor.



"This isn't the California we know. This is Gavin Newsom's California, where he orders us to stay home but goes out to dinner with his lobbyist friends."



According to the press release, which Jenner posted a copy of on social media, the former Olympian's campaign will be "powered by" everyday Californians and she will travel up and down the state to hear what citizens have to say.



"The significance of this decision is not lost on me. The sacrifice is significant, but responsibility is great, and I can't wait to lead, to help, and most importantly to disrupt the status quo once again," her statement concluded.



According to the release, which featured the "Caitlyn for California" campaign logo, a formal announcement will be made in the coming weeks.