Captain America 4 in development

A fourth 'Captain America' movie is being planned.

Malcolm Spellman - the creator of Disney+ and Marvel's 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' series - is working on a fourth film in the 'Captain America' franchise.

He will co-write the script with Dalan Musson, who is a staff writer on 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'.

Chris Evans has played Captain America in three solo movies, along with a number of 'Avengers' and other Marvel movies.

However, it is unclear if he will return for the fourth film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it is believed that the movie could continue to focus on the story of Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, and follow on from the events of 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'.

Back in 2018, Chris confirmed he had quit 'Captain America' after eight years in the role.

He tweeted: ""Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least.

"Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor.

"To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."