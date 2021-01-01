NEWS Selena Gomez back in the kitchen for more culinary adventures Newsdesk Share with :





Selena Gomez is heading back into the kitchen for a third season of her popular cooking series Selena + Chef.



The pop star and actress has been spending her time during the COVID-19 pandemic cooking up tasty treats at home with the help of noted chefs, and now her show has been picked up for another course on America's HBO Max streaming service.



Selena has also turned the TV project into a fundraising opportunity, with each chef highlighting a charity of their choice in each episode.



In the first two seasons of the unscripted show, which was initially launched last summer (20), Selena + Chef has helped to raise $360,000 (£259,000) for a variety of non-profits.



Season two debuted in January, with Selena whipping up delicious dishes with the likes of Kelis and Curtis Stone.



The line-up for the new run of episodes has yet to be unveiled, but the show will likely feature Selena with a whole new look - the natural brunette debuted a head-turning platinum blonde dye job on Friday.