Daniel Kaluuya praises 'incredible cast and crew' as he accepts Oscar

Daniel Kaluuya paid tribute to Judas and the Black Messiah's "incredible cast and crew" as he accepted his Best Supporting Actor award at the Oscars on Sunday.

The British actor won for his performance as Fred Hampton, the Illinois chairman of the Black Panther Party, and he gave thanks to the people he worked with, singling out two of his main co-stars.

"I share this honour with the gift that is LaKeith Stanfield, the light that is Dominique Fishback, the incredible cast and crew...," he said. "It's so incredible to look around you and be inspired by not only what they do but who they are. That's amazing."

He also honoured Chairman Hampton, declaring, "What a man... How blessed we are to have lived in a lifetime where he existed... Thank you for your light..."

Meanwhile, writer/director Emerald Fennell celebrated with the very first prize of the night, Best Original Screenplay, for Promising Young Woman, and opened her acceptance speech with an apology to fellow filmmaker Steven Soderbergh.

"Oh my God!" she exclaimed, clearly stunned by her win. "They said write a speech and I didn't because I just didn't think this would ever happen, and I'm gonna be in trouble with Steven Soderbergh - I'm so sorry! I don't want him to be cross with me."

After composing herself and hailing her film's star Carey Mulligan as the "most talented person in the world", she wrapped up her speech by quipping, "Steven, I hope that was alright! Thank you!"

The 2021 Oscars were held at both the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and Los Angeles' Union Station.