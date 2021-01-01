Jason Isaacs among stars joining Agent Game cast

Jason Isaacs, Barkhad Abi and Adan Canto have joined the cast of 'Agent Game'.

The trio have boarded the flick, which is being directed by Grant S. Johnson, alongside stars such as Dermot Mulroney, Katie Cassidy, Mel Gibson, Annie Ilonzeh and Rhys Coiro.

The story follows Harris (Mulroney), a CIA officer involved in missions to detain and relocate foreign nationals for interrogation. When a political shift turns his allies into enemies, Harris finds himself the scapegoat for a detainee's murder and must run from a team of operatives sent to bring him in (McNamara and Coiro), led by a ruthless double agent (Ilonzeh).

Gibson has a minor role as an intelligence official in charge of the covert operation to hunt down the disgraced spy.

Mike Langer and Taylor W. Konney are writing the script with the latter also producing for the Taylor & Dodge production banner.

Jason previously explained how he "s*** himself" when he was once handed a gun at an audition.

The 57-year-old actor was trying out for the role of Cyrus 'The Virus' Grissom in the 1997 movie 'Con Air', a part that ended up going to John Malkovich, and used a pencil as a weapon – but both he and director Simon West were left horrified when a camera assistant passed him a real firearm to use instead.

Jason said: "I auditioned for Simon West, the master of action set pieces, 30 years ago, whatever it was when he made 'Con Air'.

"He very oddly made the decision to give the part to John Malkovich instead.

"But I remember, at this audition, I went in. There's a guy who's operating a camera. He's pointing at you. You go to read the scene, and the scene was the character holding somebody up with a gun.

"So, I grabbed a pencil and I said, 'I'll use a pencil as a gun.'

"The camera assistant, operating the camera, went, 'Hold on. Hold on a second. Here, grab that,' and held out a gun to me.

"I s*** myself, obviously. He went, 'Look, you're cool. The safety's on.'

"My voice shot up three octaves. I went all Jerry Lewis, and I went, 'Oh, my God! It's a real gun!'

"I remember Simon being as wide-eyed as I was. He'd been working with this guy for however long and didn't know he had a gun tucked in his belt."