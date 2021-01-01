Emerald Fennell expecting second child

Writer and director Emerald Fennell debuted her growing baby bump as she won her first Oscar at the 2021 Academy Awards on Sunday.



The filmmaker was feted with the Best Original Screenplay award for her directorial debut, Promising Young Woman, making her the first woman to win a screenwriting Oscar since Diablo Cody for Juno in 2008.



Emerald's changing figure turned heads at Sunday's Los Angeles ceremony, as she seemingly showed off a small baby bump under her flowing green and purple gown.



According to the New York Post's Page Six, Fennell is indeed expecting her second child with her husband Chris Vernon.



The pair welcomed a son in 2019, two weeks after she wrapped production on Promising Young Woman.



The Brit recently admitted making the revenge thriller while seven months pregnant wasn't as bad as she had expected.



"Like a lot of women, I was terrified that it would stop everything in its tracks," the 35-year-old star shared. "But women do much harder things - much harder things - than direct films when they're seven months pregnant.



"Lots of women have done it before and will do it again, but the thing that's important to say is that it was completely possible and it was completely fine. I was just incredibly grateful that I was working with people who were so cool about it. I think women can just do whatever they want to, really."