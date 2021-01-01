Thomas Vinterberg dedicates Oscar to late daughter

Danish director Thomas Vinterberg fought back tears on Sunday as he dedicated his Oscar for Best International Feature Film to his late daughter.



The filmmaker was honoured for his work on Another Round, but the celebration was a sombre affair as he remembered 19-year-old Ida, who was killed in a car accident shortly after the project began production in 2019.



"Four days into shooting, the impossible happened," he said as he accepted the Oscar. "An accident on a highway took my daughter away. Someone looking into a cell phone. We miss her and I love her."



Vinterberg explained she had encouraged him to turn his play into a movie, and was also set to appear in the comedy-drama as the daughter of Mads Mikkelsen's character Martin.



"If anyone dares to believe she's here with us now, you'd be able to see her clapping and cheering with us," he continued. "We ended up making this movie for her as her monument.



"So, Ida, this is a miracle that just happened, and you're a part of this miracle. Maybe you've been pulling some strings somewhere, but this one's for you."



Another Round revolves around four pals and high school teachers who embark on an experiment to consume alcohol on a daily basis to see how it affects their personal and professional lives. Part of the film was shot in Ida's high school.