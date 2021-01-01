Ashley Judd 'getting back up' on her feet as she continues to recover from jungle accident

Ashley Judd is "getting back up" on her feet as she continues to recover from shattering her leg while in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.



The Double Jeopardy star suffered the terrifying injury while hiking in the jungle back in February and had to undergo surgery to save her leg. She is being cared for at home by her mum Naomi and half-sister Wynonna, and on Saturday, she took to Instagram to update fans on her progress.



"'It's okay if you fall down and lose your spark. Just make sure that when you get back up, you rise as the whole damn fire.' C. Werden I am getting back up," Ashley began her post. "I remember when I began sleeping through the night. I remember when I began to have dreams again (both kinds). With the kind of injury I (& many others) have, we speak of degrees."



In the post, Ashley shared several photos and videos of her rehabilitation exercises, and revealed that her knee is "coming along" and she will be able to walk with help by June.



"The peroneal nerve injury will take at least a year I concentrate hard at moving my very still foot (and appreciate my sister's medical-grade massages which remind my brain that I do have a right foot)," she continued. "Come June, I will walk with a brace and a cane."



And she stated that she aims to explore Patagonia and return to the Congolese rainforest once she's fully recovered.



"Look out, Patagonia, because when that nerve heals, you'll be seeing me," she wrote. "My Partner gave me that book for my recent birthday. I believe. Just as that little endangered bonobo knows that she'll be seeing me back in the Congolese rain forest soon."