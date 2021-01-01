Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor go public with affectionate U.K. outing

Comedian Pete Davidson and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor have confirmed their romance by putting on a public display of affection during a stroll in the actress' native England.



The pair have been linked since March but on Sunday Pete and Phoebe were pictured together for the first time as they embraced and smiled at one another while walking through a field in Stoke-on-Trent.



The photos, published by the Daily Mail, also show the new couple wrapping their arms around one another, and later making a trip to a local supermarket to stock up on supplies.



Both Pete and Phoebe were dressed casually for the day's outing while trying to keep a low profile in caps and sunglasses.



The actors have yet to directly address their budding relationship, but Pete hinted at the new romance during a recent Zoom interview with students from Marquette University in Wisconsin when he was asked to name his celebrity crush.



"I'm with my celebrity crush," he told the group, smiling as he added: "That is all I can speak on."



Phoebe is the latest in a long line of Davidson's famous lovers - he was previously linked to model Kaia Gerber, and actresses Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale, while he was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018, following his split from legendary comedian Larry David's daughter, Cazzie.