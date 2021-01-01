Alec Baldwin's daughter 'went into shock' after staple accident

Alec Baldwin's young daughter is recovering from a staple injury.



The actor's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, recently took to Instagram to share details about seven-year-old Carmen's minor mishap, after getting a staple stuck in her finger.



Hilaria admitted her eldest child "went into shock" as she realised what had happened, but was soon back to her usual self after receiving a little medical attention.



"So Carmen got a staple in her finger today and we had to go to the dr to get it out," the yoga instructor posted.



"She went into shock and her mind really separated from her body," she went on.



Hilaria decided to turn the accident into a teaching moment for Carmen so she could understand bravery.



"After the staple was taken out, she started to return to herself again," the busy mum continued, musing: "We were talking about how the mind does funny things when we get hurt, and it's to protect us - but then we need to make a connection again."



She explained: "I told her how brave she was - she said, 'I wasn't brave, I was crying a bit'. I told her that being brave doesn't mean you don't cry, it means you asked for help and you put one foot in front of the other and kept on... bravery doesn't mean you can't show emotions."



Concluding her post, Hilaria, who also shares five other kids with actor Alec, added: "I want to normalize for them that being brave is allowing yourself to feel and show what you want to show. Share what you want to share."