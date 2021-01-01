Tyler Perry battled tight shoes on Oscar night

Academy Award winner Tyler Perry couldn't wait to take off his shoes after the Oscars on Sunday night, because they were way too tight.



The big-hearted star was honoured with one of two special Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Awards, presented in recognition of his charitable and philanthropic work, but although he looked dapper on stage at Union Station as he accepted the accolade, the Gone Girl actor was not only really hungry, but in pain - because his feet were killing him.



Joining Live with Kelly and Ryan for a post-prizegiving chat, Tyler admitted he needed to take care of his stomach and his toes.



"I’m going to find a vegan burger somewhere after I’m done and I want to get out of these shoes," he laughed.



"Man, I know it’s always women who have issues with shoes (but) I'm telling you - me and these shoes," he went on, remarking: "They make them for men with narrow feet. I don’t have narrow feet; I’m a big dude."



It was a big night for Tyler, who took the opportunity to denounce hate as he accepted his award.



"My mother taught me to refuse hate. She taught me to refuse blanket judgment, and in this time, and with all of the Internet and social media and algorithms and everything that wants us to think a certain way, the 24-hour news cycle, it is my hope that all of us, we teach our kids and I want to remember, just refuse hate," he urged during his recipient's speech.