AnnaLynne McCord announces new podcast with former 90210 'frenemy'

Former 90210 stars and TV 'frenemies' AnnaLynne McCord and Shenae Grimes-Beech are getting Unzipped for a new podcast.

The pair teamed up for the popular Beverly Hills, 90210 TV reboot, which aired in the U.S. from 2008 to 2013, and over the weekend, Shenae took to Instagram to announce the two "favorite frenemies" have buried the hatchet for a new audio series.

"Dropping some (fire emoji) so STOP. SWIPE. AND LISTEN," Grimes-Beech wrote. "I am bursting with excitement to announce that my former 90210 castmate @theannalynnemccord and I are launching a podcast together!!!

"We are back together, older, wiser and more outspoken than ever! We may not be in the infamous (Beverly Hills) zip code anymore but you can keep up is (sic) every week on the UNZIPPED podcast! Click the link in my bio to pre-subscribe to our new podcast and visit theunzippedpodcast.com to sign up for exclusive messages from your favorite frenemies. Speak to you soon!!!"

AnnaLynne added her own Instagram post about Unzipped on Saturday, branding their former animosity a "5-YEAR LONG FEUD".

"We are talking all the taboo societal topics I speak out about and more, with a yummy sprinkling of some SPILLING OF THE TEA from some of our friends in Hollywood and abroad as we dive into any and all topics. Nothing is off-limits," she promised.

Last week AnnaLynne revealed she has been diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder, telling Good Morning America the condition is often misunderstood.

"You don't have multiple personalities; you have fragments of yourself," the actress explained, admitting she is still "healing".

Get Unzipped launches on 12 May.