Saturday Night Live cast members seemingly disapprove of Elon Musk as host

Elon Musk's upcoming Saturday Night Live appearance has seemingly upset some cast members.



The Tesla CEO recently confirmed he will be the first non-actor, non-musician or non-athlete since 2015 to host the comedy sketch show on 8 May alongside Miley Cyrus as the musical guest.



He wrote on Twitter: "Let's find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is."



However, his upcoming gig has seemingly left a number of the SNL cast feeling frustrated, with Bowen Yang writing on Instagram: "What the f**k does this even mean (sic)."



Aidy Bryant echoed Yang's concerns and shared a tweet by Bernie Sanders, reading: "The 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half of our people.



"Let me repeat that, because it is almost too absurd to believe: the 50 wealthiest people in this country own more wealth than some 165 MILLION Americans. That is a moral obscenity."



Andrew Dismukes also questioned the decision to hire the businessman. Referencing former SNL star Cheri Oteri, he said: "Only CEO I wanna do sketch with is Cher-E Oteri."



Their posts have since been deleted, but they're not the only ones who seem unhappy with the decision, as fans have taken to social media to share their outrage about Musk's upcoming appearance.



"Elon Musk hosting SNL is huge for guys still making 'that's what she said' jokes who think they'd be great at hosting SNL," wrote one, while a second added: "There really was nobody else available to host SNL? Elon Musk? Why?"