Maisie Williams named global ambassador of wildlife charity WWF

Maisie Williams has been named the first global ambassador for climate and nature for conservation charity WWF.



The Game of Thrones star kickstarted her new gig by appearing in a new video highlighting the importance of putting a stop to climate change as part of the WWF's 60th anniversary campaign.



"At a time when our planet needs us most, I'm excited to announce that I am @wwf 's new global ambassador for climate and nature!" she wrote on Instagram besides a campaign video. "Ahead of WWF's 60th anniversary on 29th April, I would love if you could adopt a threatened or endangered animal with me. Adoptions are not just about saving one species but entire habitats and ecosystems, working with local communities to protect and restore nature and wildlife.



"As world leaders make promises for the environment that will shape all our futures and with COP26 (United Nations Climate Change Conference) taking place in November, we now need action as well as words to tackle the critical issues facing our planet. Through urgent global action, we can stabilise our climate and put nature on the road to recovery."



Chief executive of WWF UK, Tanya Steele, said in a statement they were thrilled to appoint an ambassador that shares their passion for "restoring the planet we all call home."