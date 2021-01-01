Emilia Clarke suing magazine bosses

Emilia Clarke is seeking $5 million (£3.6 million) from a popular arts magazine, accusing editors of misappropriating her publicity rights by using images from a photoshoot without her permission.



In court documents, obtained by The Blast, the Game of Thrones actress confirmed she participated in a shoot for Flaunt magazine in March 2019, but was very strict about the pictures bosses could use in their June issue to accompany a piece on her.



She insisted only the shots she approved could be used - and just for the magazine article - but has now alleged Flaunt photo editors granted Chinese cosmetics company Perfect Diary rights to images, wrongfully allowing the firm to commercially exploit her photographs, voice, name, and likeness.



Emilia, who was recently named the first global ambassador for beauty and cosmetics company Clinique, previously turned down an offer to work with Perfect Diary.



She alleged that numerous cosmetic companies, who might have otherwise done business with her, were misled to believe she was already working with one of their competitors.



Clarke demanded Flaunt chiefs cease the alleged unauthorised exploitation and sale of her photographs, name, and likeness, and is seeking to recover the substantial compensatory and statutory damages to which she is entitled as a result of the alleged misappropriation of her valuable publicity rights.



She is suing for damage to the value of her name, likeness and goodwill, and the loss of monetary consideration.