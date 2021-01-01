Dax Shepard: 'I told kids I was a bad boy when I relapsed'

Dax Shepard has opened up to his kids about his recent drug relapse, explaining dad was "a bad boy".

The actor prides himself on being honest with Lincoln, eight, and six-year-old Delta - the daughters he shares with his wife Kristen Bell, and chose not to hide his sobriety slump from them.

"They knew when I relapsed," he said during an appearance on Chelsea Clinton's In Fact podcast.

"We explained, 'Well, daddy was on these pills for his surgery and then daddy was a bad boy and he started getting his own pills'. We tell them the whole thing," he went on.

"They know that dad goes to an AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) meeting every Tuesday and Thursday," Dax noted, recalling: "One of the cuter moments was... back when my daughters wanted to be with me 24 hours a day. She (daughter) said, 'Where are you going?' I said, 'I'm going to AA'. She said, 'Why do you have to go?' I said, 'Because I'm an alcoholic and if I don't go there, then I'll drink and then I'll be a terrible dad' And she said, 'Can I go?' I said, 'Well, no, you got to be an alcoholic'. And she goes, 'I'm gonna be an alcoholic'."

He quipped: "I said, 'You might become one. The odds are not in your favour, but you're not there yet'."