Godzilla vs Kong director Adam Wingard 'returning to MonsterVerse'

Adam Wingard is set to direct another 'MonsterVerse' movie.

The 'Godzilla vs. Kong' director has impressed Legendary after the epic blockbuster became the highest grossing film of the pandemic with over $405 million (£291.7 million) at the global box office.

As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, Wingard is said to be in talks with studio bosses for a new movie in its 'MonsterVerse' franchise.

However, there are currently no further details - including a timeframe for production.

Legendary started its big screen series with 2014's 'Godzilla', which was followed by 'Kong Skull Island' in 2017, and 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' two years later.

If Wingard does return, he'll be the director to do so after Gareth Edwards, Jordan Vogt-Roberts and Michael Dougherty helmed the first three projects respectively.

He has a lot in the pipeline right now, including a 'Face/Off' sequel and the highly anticipated live action 'ThunderCats' movie.

Before 'Godzilla vs. Kong', he had made his name on the likes of 'Blair Witch', 'You're Next' and 'V/H/S', and so joining the 'MonsterVerse' presented new challenges of working on a big budget production.

He previously said: "You have to know that you’re not bigger than the franchise and you have to be able to tell the story you want to tell and put as much of yourself in it, but it has to work within the framework that you’ve been handed...

“When you’re doing low-budget indie films, you’re constantly saying, ‘We can’t afford to do this, so we can’t even think about doing it'.

“On a big-budget movie like this, it’s the opposite. For me, it was the first time as a filmmaker I was able to open myself up to unlimited imagination.”