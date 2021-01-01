Tristan Thompson accused of cheating on Khloe Kardashian again

Khloe Kardashian's sports star boyfriend Tristan Thompson has been accused of cheating on her with an Instagram model.



In a recent interview on the No Jumper podcast, Sydney Chase alleged she hooked up with the Boston Celtics basketball star in January and he told her "he was not in a relationship anymore".



"We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything," she alleged. "It happened, and then I found out he was not single, and I cut him off."



Doubling down on her allegations in a TikTok video on Monday, Chase apologised for sharing private information about Thompson's manhood but went into more detail about their alleged encounters.



"Me answering the question about our past relations, that is true. We did have past relations; I then found out he was in a relationship and I ended things," she claimed, reports New York Post's Page Six.



"In the interview, things got misconstrued while we were drinking... We first met (in) November - November 11th to be exact - and that's when everything started. And then the last time we had contact - besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview - it was the day after his daughter's birthday party."



Kardashian and Thompson's daughter True turned three on 12 April.



This isn't the first time the sports star has been involved in a cheating scandal - Kardashian gave birth to True in 2018 amid controversy that Thompson cheated on her during her pregnancy, and they split up in February 2019 after it was revealed he had been unfaithful with her half-sister Kylie Jenner's now-former best friend, Jordyn Woods.



They got back together last summer and are rumoured to be engaged.