Steve McQueen's Small Axe leads BAFTA TV Awards nominations

3 h
Newsdesk

Steve McQueen's Small Axe series leads this year's British Academy Television Awards nominations with 15 nods.

BAFTA officials released the combined nominations list for the British Academy Television Awards and British Academy Television Craft Awards, two separate ceremonies, on Wednesday.

And Small Axe, the director's landmark five-film anthology series about the lives of the West Indian community in London, has dominated the shortlist, with its main nominations including Mini-Series, Leading Actor for John Boyega and Shaun Parkes - who lead the films Red, White and Blue and Mangrove, respectively - and Leading Actress for Mangrove's Letitia Wright.

Netflix's The Crown came next in the nominations with 10 nods, including Drama Series and acting mentions for Josh O'Connor, Tobias Menzies, and Helena Bonham Carter, while Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You scored eight, Normal People achieved seven, and Sex Education landed six.

Alongside The Crown, the other nominees for Drama Series include Gangs of London, I Hate Suzie, and Save Me Too, while the Mini-Series category is a competition between Small Axe, I May Destroy You, Normal People, and Adult Material.

The Leading Actor category is rounded out by Paul Mescal for Normal People, Paapa Essiedu for I May Destroy You, and Waleed Zuaiter for Baghdad Central, while the Leading Actress list also features Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Hayley Squires (Adult Material), and Coel (I May Destroy You).

The Television Craft Awards take place on 24 May while the main Television Awards take place on 6 June.



The main list of Television Awards nominees is as follows:



Drama Series

Gangs of London

I Hate Suzie

Save Me Too

The Crown



Mini-Series

Adult Material

I May Destroy You

Normal People

Small Axe



Single Drama

Anthony

BBW (On The Edge)

Sitting in Limbo

The Windermere Children



Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Hollyoaks



International

Little America

Lovecraft Country

Welcome to Chechnya: The Gay Purge



Leading Actor

John Boyega, Small Axe

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Shaun Parkes, Small Axe

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central



Leading Actress

Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Hayley Squires, Adult Material

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Letitia Wright, Small Axe

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You



Supporting Actor

Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: U.K.

Malachi Kirby, Small Axe

Michael Sheen, Quiz

Michael Ward, Small Axe

Rupert Everett, Adult Material

Tobias Menzies, The Crown



Supporting Actress

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Rakie Ayola, Anthony

Siena Kelly, Adult Material

Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie

Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: U.K.

Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You



Comedy Entertainment Programme

Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe

Rob & Romesh Vs

The Big Narstie Show

The Ranganation



Scripted Comedy

Ghosts

Inside No. 9

Man Like Mobeen

This Country



Female Performance in Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education

Daisy Haggard, Breeders

Daisy May Cooper, This Country

Emma Mackey, Sex Education

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam

Mae Martin, Feel Good



Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

Charlie Cooper, This Country

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner

Reece Shearsmith, Inside No.9



Entertainment Performance

Adam Hills, The Last Leg

Bradley Walsh, Beat the Chasers

Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing

David Mitchell, Would I Lie to You? At Christmas

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show

Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation



Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Life & Rhymes

Strictly Come Dancing

The Masked Singer



Factual Series

Crime & Punishment

Hospital

Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency

Once Upon a Time in Iraq



Reality & Constructed Factual

Masterchef: The Professionals

Race Across the World

The School That Tried to End Racism

The Write Offs



Single Documentary

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism and Me

Locked In: Breaking the Silence (Storyville)

Surviving COVID



Daytime

Jimmy McGovern's Moving On

Richard Osman's House of Games

The Great House Giveaway



Virgin Media's Must-See Moment (voted by the public)

Bridgerton - The reveal of Lady Whistledown

Britain's Got Talent - Diversity's Black Lives Matter-inspired dance

EastEnders - Gray kills Chantelle

Gogglebox - Reactions to Boris Johnson's press conference

Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat - Nigella Lawson's pronunciation of microwave

The Mandalorian - Luke Skywalker arrives.

