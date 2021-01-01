Steve McQueen's Small Axe leads BAFTA TV Awards nominations

- NEWS
Steve McQueen's Small Axe series leads this year's British Academy Television Awards nominations with 15 nods.
BAFTA officials released the combined nominations list for the British Academy Television Awards and British Academy Television Craft Awards, two separate ceremonies, on Wednesday.
And Small Axe, the director's landmark five-film anthology series about the lives of the West Indian community in London, has dominated the shortlist, with its main nominations including Mini-Series, Leading Actor for John Boyega and Shaun Parkes - who lead the films Red, White and Blue and Mangrove, respectively - and Leading Actress for Mangrove's Letitia Wright.
Netflix's The Crown came next in the nominations with 10 nods, including Drama Series and acting mentions for Josh O'Connor, Tobias Menzies, and Helena Bonham Carter, while Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You scored eight, Normal People achieved seven, and Sex Education landed six.
Alongside The Crown, the other nominees for Drama Series include Gangs of London, I Hate Suzie, and Save Me Too, while the Mini-Series category is a competition between Small Axe, I May Destroy You, Normal People, and Adult Material.
The Leading Actor category is rounded out by Paul Mescal for Normal People, Paapa Essiedu for I May Destroy You, and Waleed Zuaiter for Baghdad Central, while the Leading Actress list also features Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Hayley Squires (Adult Material), and Coel (I May Destroy You).
The Television Craft Awards take place on 24 May while the main Television Awards take place on 6 June.
The main list of Television Awards nominees is as follows:
Drama Series
Gangs of London
I Hate Suzie
Save Me Too
The Crown
Mini-Series
Adult Material
I May Destroy You
Normal People
Small Axe
Single Drama
Anthony
BBW (On The Edge)
Sitting in Limbo
The Windermere Children
Soap & Continuing Drama
Casualty
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Hollyoaks
International
Little America
Lovecraft Country
Welcome to Chechnya: The Gay Purge
Leading Actor
John Boyega, Small Axe
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Shaun Parkes, Small Axe
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central
Leading Actress
Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Hayley Squires, Adult Material
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Letitia Wright, Small Axe
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Supporting Actor
Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: U.K.
Malachi Kirby, Small Axe
Michael Sheen, Quiz
Michael Ward, Small Axe
Rupert Everett, Adult Material
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Supporting Actress
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Rakie Ayola, Anthony
Siena Kelly, Adult Material
Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie
Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: U.K.
Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You
Comedy Entertainment Programme
Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe
Rob & Romesh Vs
The Big Narstie Show
The Ranganation
Scripted Comedy
Ghosts
Inside No. 9
Man Like Mobeen
This Country
Female Performance in Comedy Programme
Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education
Daisy Haggard, Breeders
Daisy May Cooper, This Country
Emma Mackey, Sex Education
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam
Mae Martin, Feel Good
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
Charlie Cooper, This Country
Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen
Joseph Gilgun, Brassic
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner
Reece Shearsmith, Inside No.9
Entertainment Performance
Adam Hills, The Last Leg
Bradley Walsh, Beat the Chasers
Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing
David Mitchell, Would I Lie to You? At Christmas
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show
Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation
Entertainment Programme
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Life & Rhymes
Strictly Come Dancing
The Masked Singer
Factual Series
Crime & Punishment
Hospital
Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency
Once Upon a Time in Iraq
Reality & Constructed Factual
Masterchef: The Professionals
Race Across the World
The School That Tried to End Racism
The Write Offs
Single Documentary
American Murder: The Family Next Door
Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism and Me
Locked In: Breaking the Silence (Storyville)
Surviving COVID
Daytime
Jimmy McGovern's Moving On
Richard Osman's House of Games
The Great House Giveaway
Virgin Media's Must-See Moment (voted by the public)
Bridgerton - The reveal of Lady Whistledown
Britain's Got Talent - Diversity's Black Lives Matter-inspired dance
EastEnders - Gray kills Chantelle
Gogglebox - Reactions to Boris Johnson's press conference
Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat - Nigella Lawson's pronunciation of microwave
The Mandalorian - Luke Skywalker arrives.