Steve McQueen's Small Axe leads BAFTA TV Awards nominations

Steve McQueen's Small Axe series leads this year's British Academy Television Awards nominations with 15 nods.



BAFTA officials released the combined nominations list for the British Academy Television Awards and British Academy Television Craft Awards, two separate ceremonies, on Wednesday.



And Small Axe, the director's landmark five-film anthology series about the lives of the West Indian community in London, has dominated the shortlist, with its main nominations including Mini-Series, Leading Actor for John Boyega and Shaun Parkes - who lead the films Red, White and Blue and Mangrove, respectively - and Leading Actress for Mangrove's Letitia Wright.



Netflix's The Crown came next in the nominations with 10 nods, including Drama Series and acting mentions for Josh O'Connor, Tobias Menzies, and Helena Bonham Carter, while Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You scored eight, Normal People achieved seven, and Sex Education landed six.



Alongside The Crown, the other nominees for Drama Series include Gangs of London, I Hate Suzie, and Save Me Too, while the Mini-Series category is a competition between Small Axe, I May Destroy You, Normal People, and Adult Material.



The Leading Actor category is rounded out by Paul Mescal for Normal People, Paapa Essiedu for I May Destroy You, and Waleed Zuaiter for Baghdad Central, while the Leading Actress list also features Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Hayley Squires (Adult Material), and Coel (I May Destroy You).



The Television Craft Awards take place on 24 May while the main Television Awards take place on 6 June.







The main list of Television Awards nominees is as follows:







Drama Series



Gangs of London



I Hate Suzie



Save Me Too



The Crown







Mini-Series



Adult Material



I May Destroy You



Normal People



Small Axe







Single Drama



Anthony



BBW (On The Edge)



Sitting in Limbo



The Windermere Children







Soap & Continuing Drama



Casualty



Coronation Street



EastEnders



Hollyoaks







International



Little America



Lovecraft Country



Welcome to Chechnya: The Gay Purge







Leading Actor



John Boyega, Small Axe



Josh O'Connor, The Crown



Paul Mescal, Normal People



Shaun Parkes, Small Axe



Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You



Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central







Leading Actress



Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie



Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People



Hayley Squires, Adult Material



Jodie Comer, Killing Eve



Letitia Wright, Small Axe



Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You







Supporting Actor



Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: U.K.



Malachi Kirby, Small Axe



Michael Sheen, Quiz



Michael Ward, Small Axe



Rupert Everett, Adult Material



Tobias Menzies, The Crown







Supporting Actress



Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown



Rakie Ayola, Anthony



Siena Kelly, Adult Material



Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie



Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: U.K.



Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You







Comedy Entertainment Programme



Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe



Rob & Romesh Vs



The Big Narstie Show



The Ranganation







Scripted Comedy



Ghosts



Inside No. 9



Man Like Mobeen



This Country







Female Performance in Comedy Programme



Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education



Daisy Haggard, Breeders



Daisy May Cooper, This Country



Emma Mackey, Sex Education



Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam



Mae Martin, Feel Good







Male Performance in a Comedy Programme



Charlie Cooper, This Country



Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen



Joseph Gilgun, Brassic



Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education



Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner



Reece Shearsmith, Inside No.9







Entertainment Performance



Adam Hills, The Last Leg



Bradley Walsh, Beat the Chasers



Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing



David Mitchell, Would I Lie to You? At Christmas



Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show



Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation







Entertainment Programme



Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway



Life & Rhymes



Strictly Come Dancing



The Masked Singer







Factual Series



Crime & Punishment



Hospital



Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency



Once Upon a Time in Iraq







Reality & Constructed Factual



Masterchef: The Professionals



Race Across the World



The School That Tried to End Racism



The Write Offs







Single Documentary



American Murder: The Family Next Door



Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism and Me



Locked In: Breaking the Silence (Storyville)



Surviving COVID







Daytime



Jimmy McGovern's Moving On



Richard Osman's House of Games



The Great House Giveaway







Virgin Media's Must-See Moment (voted by the public)



Bridgerton - The reveal of Lady Whistledown



Britain's Got Talent - Diversity's Black Lives Matter-inspired dance



EastEnders - Gray kills Chantelle



Gogglebox - Reactions to Boris Johnson's press conference



Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat - Nigella Lawson's pronunciation of microwave



The Mandalorian - Luke Skywalker arrives.