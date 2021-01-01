Elliot Page finally feels comfortable in his own body after coming out as transgender.



Back in December, the 34-year-old actor came out as transgender, and in a new interview with Oprah Winfrey, Elliot said he cried tears of joy when he realised he no longer had to feel ashamed about his true self.



"Getting out of the shower and the towel's around your waist and you're looking at yourself in the mirror and you're just like, 'There I am'. And I'm not having the moment where I'm panicked, I'm not having all these little moments that used to be..." he explained.



"Just being in a T-shirt. It's being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the, probably, the first time. Tears of joy," the Inception star added.



Snippets from the trailer for the highly-anticipated interview on The Oprah Conversation, which is broadcast on AppleTV+, also show Elliot confessing how he thought it was his duty to speak out about being transgender.



"I was expressing this to people in my life much before posting that letter, and telling people for the first time, and knowing I wanted a moment to become comfortable in myself and to be able to get to that point," he shared.



"For me, in this time we're in right now and especially with this horrible backlash we're seeing towards trans people, particularly trans youth, it really felt imperative to do so."



The Elliot Page episode of The Oprah Conversation premieres on Friday on Apple TV+.