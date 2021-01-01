Zack Snyder on board with fan idea for Justice League making of movie

Zack Snyder has co-signed fan proposals to have a movie made all about the making of his Justice League revamp.



The filmmaker was forced to quit the original project and hand the reins to Joss Whedon following a family tragedy, but fans were less than impressed with the critically-mauled superhero blockbuster when it was released in 2017, and begged Snyder to release his full vision, instead.



Warner Bros. execs eventually agreed to the plan, paving the way for the four-hour director's cut to premiere on streaming service HBO Max in March.



Now Snyder has revealed devotees have come up with an idea to turn the behind-the-scenes drama into a film of its own, and he's on board with the thought of having Bradley Cooper portray him onscreen if the suggested project ever comes to fruition.



"We've talked a lot about a movie, like a (making of) movie of this," he explained on the Life is Short with Justin Long podcast.



"They want Bradley Cooper to play me. I thought that was like, obviously, it made a lot of sense...!" he joked, recalling: "I was like, 'But, we might have to pretty him up a little bit for this... A lot of working out...!'"



Snyder has even given thought to who could potentially play his right-hand man, John 'D.J.' Des Jardin.



"We always laugh about this, because in our little inner circle, D.J., who's my visual effects supervisor, I think Mark Ruffalo's gonna play him, that'll be cool, and we'll get (Aaron) Sorkin... to write the script!" he quipped.



The director admits the more he jokes about the whole premise, the more it sounds plausible.



"You know what, it is not (out of the realm of possibility)," Snyder shared. "I mean, look, they made (The) Social Network into a movie, I don't know if anything happened in that movie, really, but trust me, a lot happened in this (situation)...!" he jested, adding: "I'm partly joking, I hope I'm joking, but Netflix will probably do it."



And he thinks the only way Cooper would sign on to the project would be if he's offered the opportunity to shoot it, too.



"I should get him to direct it, probably, that's the way to get it done...," he reasoned, before laughing: "I'll make the call!"