Divorce-bound Jana Kramer shares poignant words about healing

Singer and actress Jana Kramer is focusing on strength and healing after filing for divorce from Mike Caussin.

The Why Ya Wanna star called time on her troubled marriage on 20 April, telling fans she "can't fight any longer" as she revealed her separation from the former American football player.

It was subsequently revealed she had cited "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" in her Tennessee court filing, amid reports suggesting Caussin had cheated on Kramer again, almost five years after a sex addiction scandal derailed their 2015 marriage.

On Tuesday, Kramer returned to social media and indicated her state of mind as she shared a lengthy quote about a wronged woman trying to heal.

"You will break her, but she will grow back stronger. You will dim her light, but she will shine more brightly in the dark," her Instagram Story post read.

"You will lower her expectations, but she will raise her standards. You will cause her to hate, but she will find relief, release and beauty in the breakdown," it continued, positing: "You will make her question her sanity, but she will learn to trust her own intuition better than before. You will crush her ideas of love, but she will never settle again."

She concluded: "You will burn her world to the ground, but she will pour her heart into becoming the best person she can be - and this time, it won't be for you; it will be for her."

Kramer added a red heart emoji to the end of the quote.

The singer has yet to publicly comment on the cheating allegations against Caussin, the father of her two young kids, but she is expected to open up about the split when she returns to her Whine Down podcast, which she had previously co-hosted with her now-ex, next week.