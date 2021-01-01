Kelly Osbourne slams 'cancel culture'

Kelly Osbourne has called for "counsel culture not cancel culture" after her mum Sharon's controversial exit from The Talk last month.



The star recently left the panel show in controversial circumstances following an investigation by producers over after a heated exchange on-air about race, during which she was confronted by co-host Sheryl Underwood for defending her pal Piers Morgan over comments he made about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.



While Kelly has yet to directly address the incident, in an interview with U.S. TV show Extra, the star stated she's against cancel culture.



"I didn't know what was really going on in this country because I just thought that simply being not racist was enough," Kelly told the outlet.



"It’s not, it's actually not, you have to be actively not racist and educate yourself and learn, and don't be afraid to make a mistake, everybody's so afraid of cancel culture I say f**k cancel culture, it’s all about counsel culture," she urged.



"Educate people, teach people... a gentle nudge in the right direction is so much better than a public execution," she continued.



Former The X Factor U.K. judge Sharon – who has three children with husband Ozzy Osbourne - previously admitted she doesn’t expect to work in U.S. television ever again.



She told You magazine: “Oh no, they’ll never let me. You must be joking. With these corporations that own all the networks, they’ll never have me," adding: “I’m going to write a book. I’m going to do a podcast and we’re negotiating a movie of Ozzy’s life story. I’m going to produce that.”